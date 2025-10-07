Supplier of spinach linked to 20 Listeria illnesses with 4 deaths.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for FSIS-inspected ready-to-eat meals produced by FreshRealm containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated ingredient, specifically spinach, that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm).

FSIS expects additional affected products to be identified and will update this public health alert as more information becomes available. Consumers should check back frequently.

The following products are subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

10.1-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

10-oz. containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

The problem was discovered when FreshRealm notified FSIS that the spinach used in these products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

On March 19, 2025, FSIS identified the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine alfredo. As of September 25, 2025, a total of 20 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 15 states. Sick people’s samples were collected on dates ranging from August 1, 2024, to September 11, 2025. Of 20 people with information available, 19 have been hospitalized and 4 deaths have been reported. One each from Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. One pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.