Thal Golden Spices Inc. of Hayward, CA is recalling 640 Packs of “Bikano Moong Dal 350g because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was distributed in the state of California through retail stores.

Product Identification Statement:

Brand Name: Bikano

Product Name: Moong Dal Plain

Size: 350g

Best Used By Date: June 25, 2025 can be found on the bottom back side of the pack.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Thal Golden Spices Inc recently discovered an oversight in the distribution process of one of our products. Unfortunately, the product was released without proper lab results. This issue came to light during an FDA inspection when inspectors identified discrepancies in the batch numbers slated for destruction. We are actively addressing this situation to ensure compliance and rectify the error.