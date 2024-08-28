The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) urges residents to avoid recalled Boar’s Head deli meat following a national Listeria outbreak that might have contributed to two deaths in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina.

Since July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been investigating a Listeria outbreak that has led to 43 hospitalizations and three deaths across 13 states as of Aug. 8. The deaths in South Carolina will be added to CDC’s map later this week.

“Unfortunately, an outbreak of Listeria has reached our state, and is potentially the cause of two deaths here,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “We want to ensure South Carolinians are aware of this outbreak and that everyone takes necessary steps to avoid consuming products that could be the source of infection.”

Epidemiologic, laboratory and traceback data show that some meats sliced at delis, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick, according to CDC. Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products and other deli products from the same processing plant have been recalled.

DPH and CDC recommend the following steps to avoid Listeria:

Do not eat recalled meats. Throw them away or contact stores about returns.

Check your refrigerator for any recalled deli meats and throw them away or return them to the store. Listeria can grow on foods kept in the refrigerator.

Clean your refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched recalled meats.

Additional steps should be taken by those who are at higher risk. Listeria is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems. CDC always recommends people at higher risk for listeriosis avoid eating meats sliced at the deli or heat them to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.

Delis that received recalled meats should thoroughly clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and throw away any open meats and cheeses in the deli. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service also advises businesses to use best practices for controlling Listeria contamination in deli areas.