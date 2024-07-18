There are 12 laboratory-confirmed cases of Listeria monocytogenes illness linked to this outbreak in:

Ontario (10)

Quebec (1)

Nova Scotia (1)

People became sick between August 2023 and early July 2024. Of the cases reported, nine people have been hospitalized and two individuals have died. Many people who became sick reported drinking various Silk and Great Value brand plant based refrigerated beverages recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

People who became sick are between 37 and 89 years old. Most of them are:

adults 60 years of age or older (58%)

over half of the cases (67%) are female.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 9 and 35 days.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces or territories with known illnesses because the recalled plant-based beverages were distributed to nationally.