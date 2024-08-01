On July 30,2024, FDA published a list of store names and locations known to sell Diamond Shruumz-brand products. This comes after FDA received numerous reports of retailers continuing to sell the recalled products.

All Diamond Shruumz-brand products have been recalled and should not be sold. Consumers should not purchase any Diamond Shruumz-brand products. If you know of a retailer (online or in-person) continuing to sell recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand product, you can report this information to FDA.

A list of store names and locations is available and will be updated as additional stores are identified.

As of July 29, 2024, a total of 78 illnesses have been reported from 28 states. Sixty-five (65) of the 78 people have reported seeking medical care, 40 have been hospitalized, and there are two potentially associated deaths under investigation.

Total Illnesses: 78

Hospitalizations: 40

Potentially Associated Deaths: 2

Last Illness Report Date: July 27, 2024

States with Cases: Alabama (4), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Florida (1), Georgia (7), Indiana (6), Iowa (5), Kentucky (5), Maryland (1), Minnesota (2), Missouri (1), Montana (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (2), New York (1), North Carolina (3), North Dakota (2), Ohio (2), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (5), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (5), Texas (1), Virginia (5), Washington (2), Unknown State (1)