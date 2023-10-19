According to a media release sent by the Yakima Health District, there is currently a Shigella outbreak in Yakima County.

According to YHD, 72 cases have been reported from January 1, 2023 to October 16, 2023.

The 72 cases is compared to the 10 reported last year during that time.

According to YHD, Shigella is a bacteria that can easier spread between humans. Shigella causes illness.

You can become infected with Shigella by touching surfaces contaminated with the bacteria or by coming into contact with someone who is currently infected.

The most common symptoms associated with Shigella are diarrhea fever and stomach pain according to YHD.

“Shigella spreads easily from person to person and with 72 cases in Yakima County so far this year it is an important reminder to be vigilant and utilize preventative measures. As upcoming holidays and gatherings take place, remember to always wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick. Together, we can utilize preventative measures to reduce the further spread of Shigella in our communities.”