As of November 1, 2023, seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states – California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida and 1 not reported yet by CDC. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023. One person was hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Mid America Pet Food
- All dog and cat food
- Best by dates before 10/31/2024
- Brands include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet food, Member’s Mark
- Multiple bag sizes including: 5 pound, 15 pound, 16 pound, 30 pound, 40 pound, and 50 pound
- See recall for more details
Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food
- 5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385
- Best-by date 4/30/2024
- See recall for more details
Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula
- 5 pound, 15 pound, and 40 pound bags
- Best-by date 6/12/2024
- Lot numbers 1000016890, 1000016891, 1000016892
- See recall for more details