As of November 1, 2023, seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from seven states – California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky, Florida and 1 not reported yet by CDC. Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023. One person was hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

Mid America Pet Food

All dog and cat food

Best by dates before 10/31/2024

Brands include: Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet food, Member’s Mark

Multiple bag sizes including: 5 pound, 15 pound, 16 pound, 30 pound, 40 pound, and 50 pound

See recall for more details

Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food

5-pound bags with lot code 1000016385

Best-by date 4/30/2024

See recall for more details

Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula