Raw whole cow milk produced and packaged by Schoch Family Farmstead, Inc. of Monterey County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order announced by California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones.

The quarantine order came following the confirmed detection of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in the farm’s packaged raw whole milk sampled and tested by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

The order applies to “Schoch Family Farmstead Grade A Raw Milk” distributed in half-gallon (64 oz) glass jugs with a code date “BEST BY 01/24” marked with a sticker on the cap.

Consumers are strongly urged to dispose of any product remaining in their refrigerators, and retailers are to pull the product immediately from their shelves. The current order does not include other lots or products from Schoch Family Farmstead.

CDFA found the campylobacter bacteria in a routine sample collected at the Schoch Family Farmstead packaging facility.

Symptoms of campylobacteriosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Most people with camplylobacteriosis recover completely. Illness usually occurs 2 to 5 days after exposure to campylobacter and lasts about a week. The illness is usually mild and some people with campylobacteriosis have no symptoms at all. However, in some persons with compromised immune systems, it can cause a serious, life-threatening infection. A small percentage of people may have joint pain and swelling after infection. In addition, a rare disease called Guillian-Barre syndrome that causes weakness and paralysis can occur several weeks after the initial illness. Pasteurization of milk effectively kills this as well as many other bacteria or viruses that may occasionally be found in raw milk.