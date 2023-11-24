The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued an update about a Aalmonella outbreak linked to “Malichita.”brand of cantaloupes.

There have now been 26 confirmed cases of the infection in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Six people have been taken to hospital, but there have been no fatalities. Those affected are aged between 0 and 100, the agency said.

People have been urged to dispose of affected products immediately.

Anyone uncertain of what brand of cantaloupe they have should throw the fruit out as a precaution.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said that “secondary recalls” have also been issued for products made using Malichita cantaloupes as well as for items processed alongside the brand’s fruit. That recall involves pineapples and watermelons.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.