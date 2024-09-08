Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. of Bonduel, WI is recalling all “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Milo’s Poultry Farms’ eggs were distributed in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan through retail stores and foodservice distributors.

This recall includes:

All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with “Milo’s Poultry Farms.” This recall covers all expiration dates.

All carton sizes of “Tony’s Fresh Market” branded eggs, all expiration dates.

All cases of eggs for retail foodservice distribution, all expiration dates.

The recall was initiated after the FDA informed the company that environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria. FDA also conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the samples were related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak investigation.

Milo’s Poultry Farms, LLC. has ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment.

Consumers who have purchased “Milo’s Poultry Farms” eggs or “Tony’s Fresh Market” eggs are urged not to consume them.