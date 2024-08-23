As of August 22, 2024, a total of 551 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella Africana or Salmonella Braenderup were reported from 34 states and the District of Columbia (see map). Of these illnesses, 269 people were infected with the Salmonella Braenderup strain and 282 people were infected with the Salmonella Africana strain. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 11, 2024, to July 26, 2024 (see timeline). Of 456 people with information available, 155 were hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections. Epidemiologic, traceback and laboratory data showed that cucumbers were contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick.

CDC and FDA combined two outbreak investigations of Salmonella Africana and Salmonella Braenderup infections as they shared several similarities, including where and when illnesses occurred, the demographics of ill people and the foods they reported eating before they became sick.

State and local public health officials interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 226 people interviewed, 155 (69%) reported eating cucumbers. This percentage was significantly higher than the 50% of respondents who reported eating cucumbers in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating cucumbers.

Public health investigators used the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may have been part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from the same type of food.

Epidemiologic, traceback, and laboratory data determined that cucumbers from Bedner Growers, Inc. of Boynton Beach, Florida and Thomas Produce Company of Boca Raton, Florida were likely sources of illnesses in this outbreak; however, these growers did not account for all the illnesses in this outbreak.

As part of the investigation, FDA conducted an onsite inspection at Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company and collected samples. Salmonella Braenderup was identified in canal water at both farms. WGS determined that the Salmonella found in canal water matched two of the strains of Salmonella Braenderup that made some of the people in this outbreak sick. Additional types of Salmonella were detected in both soil and water samples collected at both Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company. Bedner Growers, Inc.’s and Thomas Produce Company’s cucumber growing and harvesting season is over. There is no product from these farms on the market and no ongoing risk to the public.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. issued a recall of whole cucumbers due to the potential of being contaminated with Salmonella. Bedner Growers, Inc. and Thomas Produce Company in Florida are no longer growing and harvesting cucumbers for the season. There is no product from these farms on the market and no ongoing risk to the public.