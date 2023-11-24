Since the last update on November 17, 2023, 56 more illnesses have been reported. As of November 24, 99 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 32 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 10, 2023.

Of 77 people with information available, 45 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota.

Public health officials collect many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. This information provides clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak. Age of ill ranges from less than 1 to 100 years of age. 60% are male and 40% are female.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 33 people interviewed, 29 (88%) reported eating cantaloupe.

Canada is reporting 26 ill in British Columbia(7), Ontario(7), Quebec(8), Prince Edward Island (2) Newfoundland and Labrador(2).

On November 22, 2023, more recalls for whole and pre-cut cantaloupes were issued. Trufresh expanded their recall again to include all Malichita brand and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes. Crown Jewels recalled Malitchita brand whole cantaloupes. CF Dallas recalled pre-cut fruit products containing recalled cantaloupes.

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled fruit.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: