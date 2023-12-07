Three deaths have been reported in the United States, two from Minnesota and one from Oregon. Five deaths have been reported in Canada.

In the United States, as of December 6, 230 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella have been reported from 38 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 16, 2023, to November 20, 2023. Of 185 people with information available, 96 (52%) have been hospitalized. Ages of ill has been less that 1 to 100 years of age.

Illnesses in the following states: Alaska 1, Arkansas 1, Arizona 15, California 8, Colorado 8, Georgia 5, Iowa 8, Illinois 11, Indiana 5, Kansas 2, Kentucky 7, Massachusetts 1, Maryland 2, Michigan 2, Minnesota 20, Missouri 14, Mississippi 1, Montana 2, North Carolina 4, Nebraska 7, New Jersey 3, New Mexico 2, Nevada 5, New York 7, Ohio 8, Oklahoma 3, Oregon 5, Pennsylvania 5, Rhode Island 1, South Carolina 6, South Dakota 1, Tennessee 5, Texas 16, Utah 9, Virginia 5, Washington 4, Wisconsin 18 and West Virginia 3.

Twenty-four people resided at long-term care facilities when they got sick. Of 12 interviewed, 9 reported eating cantaloupe.

Twenty-three children attended childcare centers when they got sick. Of 20 children with information available, 13 ate cantaloupe.

In Canada, as of December 7, there have been 129 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (15), Ontario (17), Quebec (91), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (2).

Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Forty-four (44) individuals have been hospitalized. Five deaths have been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age. Most of the individuals who became sick are children 5 years of age or younger (35%), or adults 65 years of age or older (45%).

Recalled Cantaloupe

Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes

Might have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy,” with the number “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

See Trufresh recall, Crown Jewels recall, and Pacific Trellis recall for more details

Pre-cut fruit products made with recalled whole cantaloupes

