Created with GIMP

According to Food Safety News, restaurants, retailers and consumers in several states are being advised to not sell or eat oysters harvested from a certain area on Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found Salmonella and E. coli contamination in samples of oysters harvested from Future Seafoods Inc. harvest area.

The oysters were sent to Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with Salmonella and E. coli may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis or E. coli should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department,” the FDA warning states.

Canada is investigating the cause of the food safety problem. Future Seafoods, Inc. has not yet initiated a recall.

The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters harvested and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.