Mariscos Bahia Inc. is recalling over 300,000 pounds of salmon, halibut, seabass, tuna and swordfish because of possible Salmonella contamination.
Products were distributed to 179 retail customers located in Arizona and California, primarily to restaurants.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated on Oct. 20, and is ongoing.
Recalled products:
|#
|Product Description
|Recall Number
|Classification
|Code Information
|Product Quantity
|1
|Fresh Salmon fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0083-2023
|Class I
|Product code: SALFFS
|89,953 lbs
|2
|Halibut (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0084-2023
|Class I
|Product code: HALL, HALP, HALP8
|5,718.23 lbs.
|3
|Chilean Seabass (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0085-2023
|Class I
|Product code: SEA003, SEA004
|3,307.89 lbs
|4
|Tuna (fillet and loins) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0086-2023
|Class I
|Product code: TUN003
|3,998.28 lbs
|5
|Swordfish (loins, fillets, and Wheels) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0087-2023
|Class I
|Product Code: SWF, SWF01
|2,685.77 lbs
|6
|Fresh Salmon Fillet Portions (6,7,8,9,10 oz.) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0088-2023
|Class I
|Product Code: SALPFS
|179,002.40 lbs.
|7
|Fresh Salmon Deep Skin Fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxes
|F-0089-2023
|Class I
|Product Code: SALFDS
|40,338.15 lbs