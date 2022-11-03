Mariscos Bahia Inc. is recalling over 300,000 pounds of salmon, halibut, seabass, tuna and swordfish because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Products were distributed to 179 retail customers located in Arizona and California, primarily to restaurants.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated on Oct. 20, and is ongoing.

Recalled products:

#Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct Quantity
1Fresh Salmon fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0083-2023Class IProduct code: SALFFS89,953 lbs
2Halibut (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0084-2023Class IProduct code: HALL, HALP, HALP85,718.23 lbs.
3Chilean Seabass (fillets and portions) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0085-2023Class IProduct code: SEA003, SEA0043,307.89 lbs
4Tuna (fillet and loins) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0086-2023Class IProduct code: TUN0033,998.28 lbs
5Swordfish (loins, fillets, and Wheels) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0087-2023Class IProduct Code: SWF, SWF012,685.77 lbs
6Fresh Salmon Fillet Portions (6,7,8,9,10 oz.) packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0088-2023Class IProduct Code: SALPFS179,002.40 lbs.
7Fresh Salmon Deep Skin Fillets packed in 10-50 lb. corrugated cardboard or Styrofoam boxesF-0089-2023Class IProduct Code: SALFDS40,338.15 lbs