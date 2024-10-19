Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches Corsica, SD is voluntarily recalling our Pepperjack Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger and The Gambler due to the burger patty being included in a recall from an outside supplier (BrucePac). The ingredient supplier (BrucePac) recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenescontamination.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These sandwiches were distributed in grocery stores, convenience stores, etc. in the following states: SD, ND, MN, IA, WY. Pepper Jack Cheeseburger UPC 737296806008, The Gambler UPC 737296601788, Bacon Cheeseburger UPC 3729680300, With a Best By Date ranging 9/1/24 – 11/23/24.

No illnesses have been reported to date for our product.

Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches is no longer using this ingredient from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility.