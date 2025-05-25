The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, and the Provincetown Board of Health are alerting anyone who dined at The Red Inn at 15 Commercial Street in Provincetown between April 30 and May 15 that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A and should contact their healthcare provider.

A food service employee of the restaurant who worked during those dates has a confirmed infection with hepatitis A virus. Customers who could have been exposed to the virus are being advised to contact their health care provider and receive appropriate medical treatment for a possible exposure to hepatitis A. Preventive measures such as hepatitis A vaccine and hepatitis A immune globulin are generally only effective at preventing hepatitis A infection if given within two weeks of exposure, prior to symptom onset.

The early signs and symptoms of hepatitis A are fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice (dark urine, yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes). The illness varies in severity, with mild cases lasting two weeks or less and more severe cases lasting four to six weeks or longer. Some individuals, especially children, may not develop jaundice and may have an illness so mild that it can go unnoticed. However, even mildly ill persons can still be highly infectious. People with illness suggestive of hepatitis should consult a health care provider even if symptoms are mild.

Hepatitis A virus is spread as a result of fecal contamination (fecal-oral route) and may be spread from person-to-person through close contact or through food handling. The virus can be spread by contaminated food and beverages.

Customers who dined at The Red Inn between April 30 and May 15 are urged to be particularly thorough in handwashing after toileting and prior to food preparation to avoid any potential further spread of disease. Handwashing should include vigorous soaping of the hands, including the back of the hands, wrists, between fingers and under fingernails. Hands should be thoroughly rinsed.

Hepatitis A vaccine has been recommended as part of childhood immunizations since 1991, so people 34 years and younger may have been previously vaccinated. Those who dined at the restaurant between April 30 and May 15 are urged to confirm their vaccination status with their provider.