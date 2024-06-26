Listeria: Harderwijk, The Netherlands, June 22, 2024* — Foppen Seafood is recalling Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized, 8.1 oz, identified by lot number 412, sold in Kroger and Payless Supermarkets across 15 states in the USA. This action is being taken due to the contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Product Name: Foppen Smoked Norwegian Salmon Slices – Toast sized

UPC code: 8 40137 10000 2

Package Size: 8.1 oz

LOT 412 – to be found in the clear plastic window cut out on the front of the package.

Distribution: Kroger and Payless Supermarkets. The states involved are AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX and WV.

Listeria: Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea,Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Products were distributed nationwide, and available in retail locations and direct delivery.

Link to Product Table and Images

Botulism: Snapchill LLC (Snapchill) of Green Bay, WI is voluntarily recalling all canned coffee products manufactured by the company, within expiration date, because their current process could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum toxin, in low acid canned foods. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating food that contains botulinum toxin. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The products were distributed nationwide through various coffee roasters and retail locations, as well as through direct online purchase from Snapchill. The problem was identified when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified Snapchill that the low acid canned foods process for manufacturing the recalled products was not filed with FDA, as is required by regulation. No illnesses have been reported to-date, and Snapchill is not aware of any instances in which the company’s products contained botulin toxin. Snapchill is working on filing the appropriate notification with FDA.

The products are sold under a range of roaster and brand names, in variety of metal can sizes ranging from 7 oz to 12 oz. The products are identifiable by the language “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text “Snapchill Coffee” on the label. The specific products subject to this voluntary recall are listed at the end of this notice.

Product List