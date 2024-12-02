Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled products were distributed to various grocery stores located in Connecticut and New York. Products will have sell by dates located on the labels with range of 11/9/24-11/24/24. Specific products with sell by dates are listed below.
These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
This recall is being initiated after sampling indicated that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the environment. The firm is working with the FDA.
Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products included in the recall are urged to discard them.
|PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|PACK SIZE & PACKAGING
|SELL BY DATESAFFECTED
|GRACIE’S KITCHENS BRAND
|Peppers & Onions
|85316-10001
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Fajita Mix
|85316-10002
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Sliced Mixed Peppers
|85326-10007
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Broccoli & CauliflowerFlorets
|85316-10009
|12oz, foam tray
|11/14-11/24/24
|Broccoli Florets
|85316-10011
|12oz, foam tray
|11/14-11/24/24
|Cauliflower Florets
|85316-10012
|12oz, foam tray
|11/14-11/24/24
|Diced Red Onions
|85316-10017
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced White Onions
|85316-10018
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Carrots
|85316-10019
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Celery
|85316-10020
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Tri Color Peppers
|85316-10023
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Stuffed Artichokes
|85316-10055
|16oz, foam tray
|11/14-11/24/24
|Diced Celery
|85316-10083
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced White Onions
|85316-10085
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Red Onions
|85316-10086
|10oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Peppers and Onions
|85316-10087
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprout Halves
|85316-10097
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprouts Shredded
|85316-10098
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Sliced Mixed Peppers
|85316-10102
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Mirepoix
|85316-10167
|20oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Fiesta Watermelon Bowl
|85316-10202
|60oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fiesta Bowl
|85316-10214
|60oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Halo Bowl
|85316-10312
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Delight Bowl
|85316-10313
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Spears
|85316-10337
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Spears
|85316-10302
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Spears
|85316-10342
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry
|85316-10325
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry Cup
|85316-10326
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Cup
|85316-10323
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Spears
|85316-10341
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango & Blueberry Cup
|85316-10347
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10349
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10351
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Chunks
|85316-10352
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10353
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10354
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10376
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Cup
|85316-10377
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry
|85316-10378
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10379
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10380
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Delight Bowl
|85316-10391
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Halo
|85316-10392
|26oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Chunks
|85316-10356
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Fruit Cup
|85316-10384
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10385
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Cup
|85316-10386
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Spears
|85316-10393
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10398
|42oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10399
|1.65lb, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Large Fruit Platter
|85316-10402
|56oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Fruit Cup
|85316-10403
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Slices
|85316-10450
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Honeydew Slices
|85316-10541
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/1924
|Peppers & Onions
|85316-10087
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprout Halves
|85316-10097
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Sliced Mixed Peppers
|85316-10102
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fiesta Bowl
|85316-10201
|64oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10376
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango
|85316-10377
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry
|85316-10378
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10379
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10380
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10382
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10383
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10385
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10386
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Spears
|85316-10389
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Halo Bowl
|85316-10390
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Spears
|85316-10393
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10398
|42oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10399
|1.65lb, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10405
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
|UPC
|PACK SIZE & PACKAGING
|SELL BY DATESAFFECTED
|KING KULLEN BRAND
|Vegetable Platter
|85316-10005
|44oz, plastic container
|11/14-11/24/24
|Watermelon Slices
|85316-10006
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Pineapple Slices
|85316-10007
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Cantaloupe Slices
|85316-10008
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Honeydew Slices
|85316-10009
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Stuffed Artichokes
|85316-10061
|16oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Diced Celery
|85316-10083
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced White Onions
|85316-10085
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Red Onions
|85316-10086
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Peppers & Onions
|85316-10087
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Fajita Mix
|85316-11090
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprout Halves
|85316-10097
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprouts Shredded
|85316-10098
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Tri Colored Noodles
|85316-10146
|14oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Mirepox
|85316-10167
|20oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Fiesta Watermelon Bowl
|85316-10200
|60oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Fiesta Bowl
|85316-10201
|64oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10376
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango
|85316-10377
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry
|85316-10378
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10379
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10380
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10382
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10383
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Fruit Cup
|85316-10384
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10385
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10386
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Spears
|85316-10387
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Spears
|85316-10388
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Spears
|85316-10389
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Halo Bowl
|85316-10390
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Delight Bowl
|85316-10391
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Halo
|85316-10392
|26oz, plastic container
|11//11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10398
|42oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10399
|1.65lb, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Large Fruit Platter
|85316-10402
|56oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Tropical Fruit Cup
|85316-10403
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10405
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Papaya Chunks
|85316-10411
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Chunks
|85316-10413
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Slices
|85316-10540
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Honeydew Slices
|85316-10541
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Pineapple Slices
|85316-10542
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Watermelon Slices
|85316-10543
|16oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|WILD BY NATURE BRAND
|Vegetable Platter
|85316-10005
|44oz, plastic container
|11/14-11/24/24
|Watermelon Slices
|85316-10006
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Pineapple Slices
|85316-10007
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Cantaloupe Slices
|85316-10008
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Honeydew Slices
|85316-10009
|20oz, foam tray
|11/9-11/19/24
|Squash Noodles
|85316-10022
|14oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Celery
|85316-10083
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced White Onions
|85316-10085
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Diced Red Onions
|85316-10086
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Peppers & Onions
|85316-10087
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Brussel Sprout Halves
|85316-10097
|12oz, plastic container
|11/12-11/22/24
|Sliced Mixed Peppers
|85316-10102
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fiesta Bowl
|85316-10201
|64oz, plastic container
|11/9-11/19/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10376
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango
|85316-10377
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mango Berry
|85316-10378
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10379
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10380
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10382
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Cantaloupe Chunks
|85316-10383
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Mixed Fruit
|85316-10385
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Pineapple Chunks
|85316-10386
|16oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Watermelon Spears
|85316-10389
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Halo Bowl
|85316-10390
|28oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Spears
|85316-10393
|24oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10398
|42oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Fruit Tray
|85316-10399
|1.65lb, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24
|Honeydew Chunks
|85316-10405
|12oz, plastic container
|11/11-11/21/24