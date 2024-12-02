Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT is recalling all ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable products manufactured at the facility from 11/4-11/13/24, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed to various grocery stores located in Connecticut and New York. Products will have sell by dates located on the labels with range of 11/9/24-11/24/24. Specific products with sell by dates are listed below.

These products are no longer in commerce and are past their sell by date, but consumers should check their freezers and dispose of product or return to store where they purchased for refund.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

This recall is being initiated after sampling indicated that Listeria monocytogenes was found in the environment. The firm is working with the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased any of the listed products included in the recall are urged to discard them.

PRODUCT DESCRIPTIONUPCPACK SIZE & PACKAGINGSELL BY DATESAFFECTED
GRACIE’S KITCHENS BRAND   
Peppers & Onions85316-1000112oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Fajita Mix85316-1000212oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Sliced Mixed Peppers85326-1000712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Broccoli & CauliflowerFlorets85316-1000912oz, foam tray11/14-11/24/24
Broccoli Florets85316-1001112oz, foam tray11/14-11/24/24
Cauliflower Florets85316-1001212oz, foam tray11/14-11/24/24
Diced Red Onions85316-1001710oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced White Onions85316-1001810oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Carrots85316-1001910oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Celery85316-1002010oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Tri Color Peppers85316-1002310oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Stuffed Artichokes85316-1005516oz, foam tray11/14-11/24/24
Diced Celery85316-1008310oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced White Onions85316-1008510oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Red Onions85316-1008610oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Peppers and Onions85316-1008712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Brussel Sprout Halves85316-1009712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Brussel Sprouts Shredded85316-1009812oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Sliced Mixed Peppers85316-1010212oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Mirepoix85316-1016720oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Fiesta Watermelon Bowl85316-1020260oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fiesta Bowl85316-1021460oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Halo Bowl85316-1031228oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Delight Bowl85316-1031328oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Spears85316-1033716oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Spears85316-1030224oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Spears85316-1034224oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Berry85316-1032512oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Berry Cup85316-1032612oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Cup85316-1032312oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Spears85316-1034116oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango & Blueberry Cup85316-1034712oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Honeydew Chunks85316-1034916oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1035116oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Chunks85316-1035216oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1035316oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1035416oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1037612oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Cup85316-1037712oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Berry85316-1037812oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1037912oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1038012oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Delight Bowl85316-1039128oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Halo85316-1039226oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Chunks85316-1035616oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Fruit Cup85316-1038416oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1038516oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Cup85316-1038616oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Spears85316-1039324oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-1039842oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-103991.65lb, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Large Fruit Platter85316-1040256oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Fruit Cup85316-1040312oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Slices85316-1045016oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Honeydew Slices85316-1054116oz, plastic container11/9-11/1924
KING KULLEN BRAND   
Vegetable Platter85316-1000544oz, plastic container11/14-11/24/24
Watermelon Slices85316-1000620oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Pineapple Slices85316-1000720oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Cantaloupe Slices85316-1000820oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Honeydew Slices85316-1000920oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Stuffed Artichokes85316-1006116oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Diced Celery85316-1008312oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced White Onions85316-1008512oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Red Onions85316-1008612oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Peppers & Onions85316-1008712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Fajita Mix85316-1109012oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Brussel Sprout Halves85316-1009712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Brussel Sprouts Shredded85316-1009812oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Tri Colored Noodles85316-1014614oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Mirepox85316-1016720oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Fiesta Watermelon Bowl85316-1020060oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Fiesta Bowl85316-1020164oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1037612oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango85316-1037712oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Berry85316-1037812oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1037912oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1038012oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Honeydew Chunks85316-1038216oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1038316oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Fruit Cup85316-1038416oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1038516oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1038616oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Spears85316-1038716oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Spears85316-1038816oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Spears85316-1038924oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Halo Bowl85316-1039028oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Delight Bowl85316-1039128oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Halo85316-1039226oz, plastic container11//11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-1039842oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-103991.65lb, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Large Fruit Platter85316-1040256oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Tropical Fruit Cup85316-1040312oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Honeydew Chunks85316-1040512oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Papaya Chunks85316-1041112oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Chunks85316-1041312oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Slices85316-1054016oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Honeydew Slices85316-1054116oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Pineapple Slices85316-1054216oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Watermelon Slices85316-1054316oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
WILD BY NATURE BRAND   
Vegetable Platter85316-1000544oz, plastic container11/14-11/24/24
Watermelon Slices85316-1000620oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Pineapple Slices85316-1000720oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Cantaloupe Slices85316-1000820oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Honeydew Slices85316-1000920oz, foam tray11/9-11/19/24
Squash Noodles85316-1002214oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Celery85316-1008312oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced White Onions85316-1008512oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Diced Red Onions85316-1008612oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Peppers & Onions85316-1008712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Brussel Sprout Halves85316-1009712oz, plastic container11/12-11/22/24
Sliced Mixed Peppers85316-1010212oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fiesta Bowl85316-1020164oz, plastic container11/9-11/19/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1037612oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango85316-1037712oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mango Berry85316-1037812oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1037912oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1038012oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Honeydew Chunks85316-1038216oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Cantaloupe Chunks85316-1038316oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Mixed Fruit85316-1038516oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Pineapple Chunks85316-1038616oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Watermelon Spears85316-1038924oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Halo Bowl85316-1039028oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Spears85316-1039324oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-1039842oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Fruit Tray85316-103991.65lb, plastic container11/11-11/21/24
Honeydew Chunks85316-1040512oz, plastic container11/11-11/21/24

