Central District Health (CDH) announced today it is investigating recent reports of illness in five Ada County residents that may be associated with the consumption of unpasteurized (raw) milk.

Since Sept. 20 to date, three of the five individuals tested positive for campylobacteriosis, a bacterial infection, and reported drinking raw milk produced by Provider Farms in Mountain Home prior to getting sick. CDH is collaborating with the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) in the ongoing investigation.

CDH is conducting interviews with symptomatic patients and getting raw milk samples tested. ISDA is currently working with the raw milk vendor, Provider Farms, to mitigate any ongoing risk to consumers.

Provider Farms distributes directly to consumers at several distribution centers located from Nampa to Burley.

ISDA recommends anyone who has purchased raw cow milk products from Provider Farms in the last 30 days should dispose of any remaining products. People should be aware of possible health risks before consuming raw, unpasteurized dairy products or providing such products to family members, particularly those belonging to high-risk groups. Those at higher risk of illness after consuming raw milk include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Common symptoms of campylobacteriosis infection include diarrhea (often bloody), fever and stomach cramps; nausea and vomiting may accompany the diarrhea. Symptoms usually start two to five days after exposure and last about one week. Some people experience complications, such as irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis, and arthritis. If you are experiencing new symptoms stated above after consuming raw milk or raw milk products from this vendor, please seek medical attention.