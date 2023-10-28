Public health officials in Ada County, Idaho, are investigating an outbreak of infections from Campylobacter linked to the consumption of unpasteurized, raw milk. The Central District Health Office announced the outbreak this week. Five people have tested positive for Campylobacter infections since September 20. Three reported drinking raw milk from Provider Farms in Mountain Home before getting sick.

At least 14 people have contracted infections from Campylobacter, according to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. One patient who was hospitalized has been released. Patients range in age from 2 to 73 years old. The implicated dairy is in West Jordan, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. According to the health department, only two patients reported drinking raw milk before becoming sick. The department continues to urge people only to drink milk that has been pasteurized.

