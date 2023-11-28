Recalled conventional (non-organic) peaches, plums, and nectarines sold in retail stores from May 1, 2022 through November 15, 2022 and from May 1, 2023 through November 15, 2023. The recalled fruit was sold at retail stores nationwide in bags or as individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers, under multiple brand names.

Individual pieces of fruit with PLU stickers on the fruit labeled USA-E-U, containing the following numbers: Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038 White peach: 4401 Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378 White nectarine: 3035 Red plum: 4042 Black plum: 4040

HMC Farms: peaches, plums, or nectarines sold in HMC Farms-branded bags

Signature Farms: peaches or nectarines sold in Signature Farms-branded bags and labeled with 6359 printed on a white sticker on the bag.

See the recall notice for product images.

Additionally, the recalled fruit was sold to other manufacturers who may have frozen and/or relabeled the recalled fruit for resale under another brand. The firm has directly notified their customers who received recalled product and this advisory will be updated as more information becomes available.

Recalled fruit is past expiration and no longer available for sale in retail stores but could have been frozen by consumers. Fresh whole peaches, plums, and nectarines currently available for sale at retail are not included in this recall.

The recalled fruit was distributed nationwide and sold at retail stores in bags or as individual pieces of fruit (see descriptions above). FDA is aware of the following retailers who received recalled products: