The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. The products were sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed and dispose of them. To date, Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall. However, we have received numerous calls from people who contracted Salmonella and became ill in the days following consumption of the products.

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., a Mount Olive, N.J. establishment, has recalled approximately 11,097 pounds of Busseto Foods brand ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The ready-to-eat (RTE) charcuterie sampler product was produced on October 30, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]: 18-oz. plastic tray packages containing “BUSSETO FOODS CHARCUTERIE SAMPLER Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and “BEST IF USED BY APR 27 24.” The products are sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages. The product tested positive for Salmonella. These items were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

