Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, MN, is recalling Del Mar 35 LB Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach and Sno Pac10 oz Organic Frozen Cut Spinach because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Frozen spinach was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through distributors.

The product comes in a 35 LB box with lot codes 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with exp 1/7/27 or a 10-ounce, poly retail package marked with lot codes SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27, SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, and SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

This recall has been initiated due to possible Listeria monocytogenes. A bulk case of spinach from our supplier was tested and found positive for Listeria monocytogenes and was of the same lot code we used to repack the Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach into 10 oz packages.

The production of the product has been suspended while the company continues to investigate the source of the problem.