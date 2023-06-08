SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., of Eden Prairie, MN, is recalling 32,400 pounds of organic pineapple chucks because the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the recall posted by the FDA, the recall was initiated on May 19, 2023, and is ongoing.

The products were distributed in Oregon.

Recalled product:

Organic Pineapple Chunks

Item 4510-000

Packed in 30 lb. poly-lined boxes

Lots: 8FQ229702000MX and 8FQ229802000MX

Consumers who purchased the recalled product should immediately dispose of it and not consume it.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled pineapple and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.