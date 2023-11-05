The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and state partners investigated a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections in July 2023.

A total of 26 cases of Salmonella were reported from six states (CA, ID, MO, OR, UT, and WA). Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 24, 2023, to May 28, 2023. Ages ranged from 14 to 81 years (median 48). The majority of cases were female (81%). Of 23 cases with information available, four were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

State and local public health officials interviewed cases about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 22 cases interviewed, 17 reported eating food from Papa Murphy’s. Fifteen people ate Papa Murphy’s raw chocolate chip cookie dough or raw S’mores bars dough, and one person ate baked cookies made with Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

The FDA conducted a traceback investigation and identified two suppliers of interest. FDA and several state partners collected samples at both suppliers, and state partners also collected retail samples at several Papa Murphy’s stores. All samples collected were reported as negative for Salmonella contamination.

On May 23, Papa Murphy’s temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough in response to this outbreak. As of July 13, Papa Murphy’s has not restarted sales of cookie dough and is reviewing their dessert labels to make it clear to customers that their products are not intended to be eaten raw.

As of July 13, this outbreak is over. Epidemiologic and traceback data showed that Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough made people sick.[1] [2] [3] [4]

