Audience

Restaurants and food retailers in California (CA), Connecticut (CT), Delaware (DE), Florida (FL) Maine (ME), Maryland (MD), Massachusetts (MA), Michigan (MI), Nevada (NV), New Hampshire (NH), New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY), Pennsylvania (PA), Vermont (VT), and Ontario, Canada that have recently purchased recalled Recompense Cove, Freeport, Maine oysters harvested between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024 from harvest areas CAS RC2 and CAS RCX.

Consumers in CA, CT, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NV, NY, PA, VT, and Ontario, Canada who have recently purchased recalled Recompense Cove, Freeport, ME oysters harvested between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024 from harvest areas CAS RC2 and CAS RCX.

Product

American/Eastern Oysters from Recompense Cove, Freeport, ME harvested between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024 from harvest areas CAS RC2 and CAS RCX. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in CA, CT, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NV, NY, PA, VT, and Ontario, Canada and may have been distributed to other states as well.

The following photo is included as an example shellfish tag that would be attached to containers for reference. The Harvest Date and Harvest Area fields would include the specific dates and harvest areas identified in the recall information as mentioned above.

Purpose

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of oysters and consumers not to eat recalled Recompense Cove, Freeport, ME oysters harvested between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024 from harvest sites CAS RC2 and CAS RCX and shipped to distributors in CA, CT, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NV, NY, PA, VT, and Ontario, Canada because they may be contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria. Oysters may have been distributed to other states, as well.

Oysters contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially life-threatening illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing Campylobacter bacteria may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of Campylobacter Illness

People with Campylobacter spp. illness usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. Nausea and vomiting may accompany the diarrhea. These symptoms usually start 2 to 5 days after the person ingests Campylobacter bacteria and last about one week.

Sometimes Campylobacter illness causes complications, such as irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis, and arthritis.

In people with weakened immune systems, such as those with a blood disorder, with AIDS, or receiving chemotherapy, Campylobacter bacteria occasionally spread to the bloodstream and cause a life-threatening infection.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 7/11/2023, the Maine Department of Marine Resources (ME DMR) notified the FDA of an outbreak of Campylobacter illnesses associated with the consumption of certain oysters from Recompense Cove, Freeport, ME. The ME DMR closed the CAS RC2 and CAS RCX harvest areas on 7/11/2024, recalled the oystersExternal Link Disclaimer harvested from those areas between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024, and notified receiving states of the recall. The oysters were distributed to CA, CT, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NV, NY, PA, VT, and Ontario, Canada and may have been distributed to other states, as well.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat the recalled Recompense Cove, Freeport, ME oysters harvested between 6/19/2024 and 7/16/2024 from harvest sites CAS RC2 and CAS RCX and shipped to distributors in CA, CT, DE, FL, MA, MD, ME, MI, NH, NJ, NV, NY, PA, VT, and Ontario, Canada due to potential Campylobacter bacteria contamination. These oysters have been associated with a Campylobacter illness outbreak in ME. The FDA is in communication with ME and other states on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and help state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any recalled products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.