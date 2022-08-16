Still no Revive Pineapple & Mango Smoothie recall, although The FDA appears to be investigating Revive. Also, there has been no update from either Daily Harvest nor The FDA as to the number of “adverse illnesses events” and hospitalizations linked to its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.

For nearly a month and a half we have known about the likely link between Revive Mango & Pineapple smoothies and an ingredient known as Tara. To date, in addition to the over 350 Daily Harvest cases (also with an ingredient known as Tara), we are representing over two dozen people that have suffered acute liver failure linked to Mango & Pineapple.

Weeks ago we filed two lawsuits against Revive (a Canadian company) in New York Federal Court.

Over a month ago we filed three lawsuits against Daily Harvest – one on behalf of a woman who lost her gallbladder and on behalf of two minor children – one an infant and one an 11-year-old. The complaints were amended to add in the manufacturer, Stone Gate/Second Bites, and a Tara supplier, Smirk’s.

To date, Revive has NOT recalled the product – which may well be frozen in customer’s freezers. Not recalling a product that is clearly sickening your customers is both legally and morally suspect. This is all that Revive has done to date – On July 25, 2022, Revive Customer Care sent this email to some customers:

An ingredient we use (tara protein) only in our Mango & Pineapple smoothie has recently been pulled by one of our competitors. Tara protein is widely used in baked goods, smoothies, yogurts, cereals, granola, etc. to give a natural plant based protein boost.

We have conducted numerous independent lab tests for pathogens, toxins, allergens for our Mango & Pineapple smoothie all of which have come back negative. All indications suggest our Mango & Pineapple smoothie is safe to consume, however, out of an abundance of caution we’ve decided to stop shipping this product for now. We are working closely with regulatory authorities for additional testing and guidance.

We have proactively replaced Mango & Pineapple with one of your other picks. This change will also be reflected in your account’s ‘box details’ section.

Thank you for continuing to trust us to bring you nutritious and delicious food right to your door.

Customer Care Team

Revive Superfoods

The FDA has not updated it “Adverse Illness Event Report” for over two weeks. Here was the last one from July 29, 2022:

Total Adverse Illness Events: 329

Hospitalizations: 113

Last illness onset: July 16, 2022

States with Adverse Illness Events: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, MD, MA, MN, MS, MI, MO, MT, NV, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WI

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating consumer complaints of gastrointestinal illness and abnormal liver function that may be attributable to eating Daily Harvest French Lentil & Leek Crumbles frozen product.

On June 17, 2022, in response to consumer complaints submitted to the company, Daily Harvest voluntarily initiated a recall of their French Lentil & Leek Crumbles. In response to Consumer Adverse Event Reports (CAERS) and Consumer Complaints submitted to the FDA, the FDA has initiated an investigation, including an inspection and sample collection in an effort to determine the cause of illnesses. As of July 28, 2022, the FDA has received 329 CAERS reports, and Consumer Complaints related to this product.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products. Consumers who may still have the recalled product in their freezers should throw it away.

Product was sold through online sales and in two retail locations; the Daily Harvest store in Chicago, IL, and a “pop-up” store in Los Angeles, CA. French Lentil + Leek Crumbles is a frozen product packaged in a 12oz white pouch with the words “Daily Harvest” at the top, a large “CRUMBLES” immediately below the top and the words “French Lentil + Leek” in bold, as shown below. All lot codes of the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles are affected. At this time, no other Daily Harvest products are affected or part of this recall.

If you experience symptoms including yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, itching with no rash, gastrointestinal illness, nausea, fatigue, body aches, severe abdominal pain and/or fever after consuming this product, please consult with your healthcare provider. Let your healthcare provider know you have recently consumed the recalled Daily Harvest French Lentil & Leek Crumbles. Healthcare providers should report these illnesses to their health department.