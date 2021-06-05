The bacterium was discovered during routine sampling of raw materials.

Olde Thompson LLC. Oxnard, CA in cooperation with the FDA is recalling Olde Thompson and Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander in 1.5oz glass jar with flip top closure, Lot # 23632 and 23631 due to possible contamination by Salmonella.

To date no illness have been reported. If you have the recalled product, please do not consume it. Please dispose of the recalled product and its container.

The recalled product is identified and distributed as follows:

Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander 1.5oz. in glass jar with flip-top lid.

Sun Harvest Organic Coriander 1.5oz in glass jar with flip-top lid.

UPC code: 400000290942

Sold at Homegoods, Jungle Jim’s International Market and Smart and Final in AZ, CA, Ga, NJ, IN, and OH between May 26th and June 4th, 2021.

The recall affects 626 units Olde Thompson Organic Ground Coriander 1.5oz in glass jar and 150 units of Sun Harvest Organic Ground Coriander 1.5oz in glass jar.

Lot # (s): 23632, 23631 located on the bottom of the jar.

Salmonella is known to cause salmonellosis in humans and animals. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever and are known in some cases to be severe enough to require hospitalization and can cause serious complications or death in young children, the elderly, or a person with a compromised immune system. If you have already consumed the product and have concerns about your health, please consult your healthcare provider.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers immediately.