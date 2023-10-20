The Caldwell County Health Department has seen an increase in cryptosporidiosis, commonly known as “Crypto.”

The disease is caused by microscopic parasites called Cryptosporidium, which can be found on surfaces, including hands, or in food and water that have been contaminated with human or animal feces infected with the parasite.

Symptoms of Crypto generally begin two to 10 days after being infected with the parasite. The most common symptom of cryptosporidiosis is watery diarrhea, which typically last one to two weeks.

Thorough handwashing is the best prevention for crypto. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not effective against Crypto. People should always wash hands:

After going to the bathroom

Before preparing foods, eating, or drinking

After taking off dirty clothes or shoes

After touching animals or their living area

After leaving the animal area

When washing hands, remember to: