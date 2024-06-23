Restaurants and food retailers in Hawaii (HI) and California (CA) that have recently purchased individually quick frozen (IQF) oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, Republic of Korea (ROK) (KR 6 SP), harvested on 2/28/2023, from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228.

The implicated products include certain IQF oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, ROK (KR 6 SP), harvested on 2/28/2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in HI and CA. The oysters may have been distributed to other states as well.

The photos below are included as an example of product labeling from IQF oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, ROK (KR 6 SP), harvested on 2/28/2023, from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228:

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to consume IQF oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, ROK (KR 6 SP), harvested on 2/28/2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C- 20230228, and shipped to distributors in HI and CA because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.

On 6/13/2024, the Hawaii Department of Health advised the FDA of an outbreak of norovirus illnesses associated with the consumption of certain IQF oysters from Central Fisheries Co., LTD (KR-6-SP), ROK, harvested on 2/28/2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228.

On 6/19/2024, the ROK advised the FDA that Central Fisheries Co., LTD is voluntarily recalling certain oysters due to possible norovirus contamination. The recall includes IQF oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, ROK (KR-6-SP), harvested on 2/28/2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025, and Lot Code # C-20230228.

The Central Fisheries Co., LTD oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in HI and CA. The oysters may have been distributed to other states as well.

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat IQF oysters, product of Central Fisheries Co., LTD, ROK (KR 6 SP), harvested on 2/28/2023 from Designated Area No. 2, with a use by date of 2/28/2025 and Lot Code # C-20230228 due to possible norovirus contamination.

FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the implicated oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and aid state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

• Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

• Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

• Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

• Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.