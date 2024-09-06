Additional patients have been identified in an outbreak of illnesses traced to Diamond Shruumz brand edibles. FDA testing has shown that more of the company’s products are contaminated with harmful chemicals.

There are now 158 confirmed illnesses in the outbreak, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The sick people are spread across 32 states, with 63 of them being hospitalized. Two people have died.

As of Sept. 4, the FDA found another ten harmful chemical products. The agency had already found chemicals in chocolate bars and now has determined that harmful chemicals are in the company’s cones.

All Diamond Shruumz products have been recalled, but the FDA has received reports that some stores are still selling them. Prophet Premium Blends LLC, the producer of the edibles, initially refused to issue a recall but eventually relented.

The FDA has published a partial list of store names and locations known to sell Diamond Shruumz-brand products. Consumers who see the products available in stores or online should contact the FDA.

Patients have reported a variety of symptoms, including respiratory failure, seizures, central nervous system depression, including loss of consciousness, agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

The FDA has found several chemicals in the edibles that can cause serious symptoms and sometimes death.

“Muscimol does not appear in all products and cannot explain all the symptoms reported by ill patients who consumed the Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars,” according to the FDA.

In addition to muscimol, FDA analyses of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bar and cone samples identified the presence of the following compounds:

Acetylpsilocin (also known as 4-acetoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine, 4-acetoxy-DMT, O-acetylpsilocin, or psilacetin);

Psilocin, a Schedule I controlled substance;

Pregabalin, a prescription drug; and

Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain (kavalactones found in the kava plant).

Results in a table found here show different compounds in different flavors of chocolate bars and cones. Even for the same flavor of chocolate bar or cone, there may be variations in what compounds are present.

Although these compounds individually have known effects when ingested, less research exists on their interactions when ingested together. FDA and CDC medical officers interpret these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemical substances and determine the appropriate next steps.

Additional testing is ongoing for the Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars listed in the table, and the product table will be updated as sample results, including results for gummies, become available.

The Food and Drug Administration is aware that recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products are still on the shelves at several smoke/vape shops and at retailers that sell hemp-derived products such as cannabidiol (CBD) or delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC). The FDA is monitoring the firm’s recall to assess its effectiveness.

The FDA is working with the National Association of Convenience Stores and the National Smoke Shop Association to increase awareness of the recall. All Diamond Shruumz-brand products have been recalled and should not be available for sale.

Consumers should not purchase or consume any Diamond Shruumz-brand products. If you have seen a store continue selling recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products, you can report this information to the FDA.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled products and throw them away if they have them on hand.

Anyone experiencing adverse reactions after consuming any recalled products is urged to seek medical attention immediately, especially if they are having trouble breathing.