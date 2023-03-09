As of February 14, 2023, a total of 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 10 states. Sick people’s samples were collected from July 3, 2018, to January 31, 2023.

Sick people range in age from 47 to 88 years, with a median age of 73, and 73% are female. Race or ethnicity information is available for ten sick people. One sick person reported Hispanic ethnicity. Of nine people that did not report Hispanic ethnicity, eight are White and one is African American/Black. Of ten people with information available, all have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people to find out what foods they ate in the month before they got sick.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.