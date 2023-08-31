The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public to not eat mussels from a certain area following Canadian tests that showed Salmonella and E. coli contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tested mussel meats on Aug. 21 and found the contamination, according to the FDA’s warning posted this afternoon. The Canadian agency informed the FDA of the testing results on Aug. 23.

Canadian officials are continuing their investigation. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the mussels and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.

Freezing does not kill the bacteria.

Restaurants and food retailers in Illinois, Massachusetts and New York that have recently purchased cultured mussels from East River Shellfish Inc. based in Glenfinnan, Prince Edward Island, Canada, should not sell and should dispose of the mussels.

Consumers who have recently consumed cultured mussels from East River Shellfish Inc. in Illinois, Massachusetts or New York should immediately contact their medical providers if they develop symptoms of Salmonella or E. coli infection. Symptoms are outlined below.

The mussels subject to the warning were harvested from harvest location PE 4-C on Aug. 14 and shipped on Aug. 15.