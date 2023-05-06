Chang Farm, 301 River Road, Whatley, MA is issuing a voluntary recall of Mung Bean Sprouts; all 10lb bags (as some bags may not have sell-by dates), as well as 12 oz retail bags, both packaged on April 23rd, 2023 (distributed on April 24th, 2023), produced by Chang Farm, with the specific sell-by date of May 7th, 2023 because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes (L. Monocytogenes) contamination. Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected product is packaged in 10 lb bags (bulk) with no specified “Sell By” dates and 12 oz plastic bags (retail), labeled under the Chang Farm Brand as Premium Bean Sprouts and have a “Sell By” date of May 7th, 2023.

The product has been distributed to retail stores and wholesalers throughout MA, CT, NY and NJ.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Sample analysis by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ (NYSDAM) Division of Food Safety and Inspection confirmed Listeria Monocytogenes.

All retail stores and wholesalers who have this lot in MA, CT, NY and NJ should remove this product from their shelves.