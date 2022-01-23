The Shigella lawyers of Marler Clark have many years of experience working with clients on Shigella outbreak lawsuits.

Shigella is a bacterium that can cause sudden and severe diarrhea (gastroenteritis) in humans. Shigella infection occurs when the excrement (feces) of an infected individual is ingested by another person. The infectious material is spread to new cases by person-to-person contact or via contaminated food or water. Approximately 20% of the nearly 450,000 cases of shigellosis that occur annually in the U.S are foodborne-related, leading to Shigella outbreaks. Food can become contaminated by food workers or during processing.

Contamination of drinking water by Shigella is a problem that more often occurs in the developing world, but swimming pools and beaches in the U.S. can become contaminated by infected individuals and have been linked to Shigella outbreaks. No group of individuals is immune to shigellosis, but certain individuals are at increased risk, particularly small children.

