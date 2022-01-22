The hepatitis A lawyers of Marler Clark have many years of experience working with clients on Hepatitis A outbreak lawsuits.
Hepatitis A is one of five human hepatitis viruses (hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E) that primarily infect the liver and cause illness. It is a communicable (or contagious) disease that spreads from person-to-person through fecal-oral contact, often from an infected food handler contaminating food. The cases the Marler Clark hepatitis A lawyers have been involved in have generally resulted from contaminated food or water.
An estimated 80,000 hepatitis A cases and an estimated 100 deaths due to acute liver failure brought on by hepatitis A occur each year in the U.S. The rate of infection has dramatically decreased since the hepatitis A vaccine was licensed and became available in 1995. Despite the decrease in hepatitis A cases nationally, Marler Clark has represented clients young and old who have become ill with hepatitis A after eating contaminated food or who were exposed to the virus and had to receive an injection to prevent illness.
The Marler Clark hepatitis A attorneys have unmatched experience representing victims of hepatitis A. Our law firm represented victims of notable hepatitis A outbreaks such as the 2003 Chi Chi’s hepatitis A outbreak, the 2005 California lettuce hepatitis A outbreak, and the 2010 Quad-Cities McDonald’s hepatitis A outbreak. Contact us today to learn more about our services.
Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits
- 555 East Steakhouse Hepatitis A Outbreak and Litigation – California (2019)
- Alta Restaurant Hepatitis A Exposure Class Action lawsuit – New York (2013)
- Carl’s Jr. Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington (2000)
- Chi-Chi’s Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Pennsylvania (2003)
- Chipotle Grill Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2008)
- D’Angelo’s Deli Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Massachusetts (2001)
- Friendly’s Hepatitis A Exposure Lawsuit – Massachusetts (2004)
- Genki Sushi Hepatitis A Outbreak and Litigation – Hawaii (2016)
- Houlihan’s Hepatitis A Exposure Lawsuit – Illinois (2007)
- Maple Lawn Dairy Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuit – New York (2004)
- McDonald’s Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Illinois (2009)
- McDonald’s Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuit – Washington (1998)
- Mendham Golf & Tennis Club Hepatitis A Outbreak and Litigation – New Jersey (2019)
- New Hawaii Sea Restaurant Hepatitis A Outbreak (2013)
- Olive Garden Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuit – North Carolina (2011)
- Quizno’s Hepatitis A Exposure Lawsuit – Massachusetts (2004)
- Red Robin Restaurant Hepatitis A Exposure Class Action lawsuit – Missouri (2014)
- Soleil Produce Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2005)
- Subway Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington (1999)
- Taco Bell Hepatitis A Outbreak Lawsuits – Florida (2000)
- Townsend Farms Organic Frozen Berries Hepatitis A Lawsuits- Multistate (2013)
- Tropical Smoothie Hepatitis A Lawsuits – Multistate (2018)
