In the United States, these bacteria are the most common cause of bacterial foodborne illness, ahead of Salmonella—the second most common cause. Foods that may contain Campylobacter include:

· Any raw poultry (chicken is most common, as well as turkey, duck, goose, game fowl)

· Unpasteurized milk

· Undercooked meats such as beef, pork, lamb and livestock

· Shellfish

· Fresh produce

· Eggs

Most cases of Campylobacter infection occur as isolated, sporadic events, and are not usually part of large outbreaks. But, very large Campylobacter outbreaks (>1,000 illnesses) of campylobacteriosis have been documented, most often from consumption of contaminated milk or unchlorinated water supplies.

The Marler Clark Campylobacter lawyers have unparalleled experience representing victims of Campylobacter and other foodborne illnesses. Our Campylobacter lawyers have represented victims of Campylobacter outbreaks traced to foods such as raw milk and water. Contact us today to learn more about our services.

Campylobacter: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Campylobacter outbreaks. The Campylobacter lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Campylobacter and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Campylobacterlawyers have litigated Campylobacter cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of sources, such as chicken, raw milk and municipal water.

If you or a family member became ill with a Campylobacter infection, including Guillain-Barré Syndrome, or GBS, after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Campylobacter attorneys for a free case evaluation.