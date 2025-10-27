Peterson Company of Auburn, WA is voluntarily recalling Twin Sisters Creamery brand item# 28855 Whatcom Blue and item# 29608 Farmhouse Cheese products which were made from raw milk because they may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and E. coli O103.

E. coli Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

E. coli O103 is an organism that can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, with symptoms typically appearing 1-10 days after exposure. It can lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that causes kidney failure, particularly dangerous in young children, elderly individuals, and immunocompromised persons. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and potentially fatal complications.

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue and item# 29608 Farmhouse Cheese products were distributed to retailers and food businesses including caters, distributors and restaurants in Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington between 8/14/2025 and 10/24/2025.

The affected item #28855 Whatcom Blue and item #29608 Farmhouse cheeses are roughly 5oz-6oz half-moon shaped pieces and are packaged in clear plastic wrap. They have the following manufacturer codes ink jet printed or a small tan-to-orange sticker on each piece:

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 793511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 781511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 775511

Item# 28855 Whatcom Blue – MFG Code 761511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 765511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 752511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 738511

Item# 29608 Farmhouse – MFG Code 726511

We were informed by our cheese supplier Twin Sisters Creamery that there have been three reports of STEC infections caused by E. coli O103 in OR and WA to date. The case in Oregon consumed the Twin Sisters Creamery Farmhouse cheese prior to becoming ill. These illnesses are not associated with consumption of cheese items that were re-packaged by Peterson Company.

This recall was initiated following notification from our supplier Twin Sisters Creamery of their recall after they were notified that the Farmhouse Cheese sample analyzed by a third-party lab confirmed presence of E. coli O103 and E. Coli STEC was detected in Whatcom Blue samples analyzed by WSDA and FDA.

The recalled products should no longer be available for purchase but maybe in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If consumers still have recalled products in their home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.