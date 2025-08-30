August 28, 2025, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA is recalling approximately 26,460 packages of Cocktail Shrimp 6oz (see photo), imported from Indonesia, because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope of cesium. Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination. The primary health effect of concern following longer term, repeated low dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.

The affected Cocktail Shrimp 6oz was sold only in Walmart stores in AK, AL, AR, CO, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, WA, and WI between July 31, 2025 and August 16, 2025. The product was sold in refrigerated condition and has a 12-day shelf life and with various Best if Use By dates.

The affected Cocktail Shrimp 6oz is packaged in a clear plastic tray and has a red and white label. The recalled product has the UPC 19434612191 and the Lot Codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125 at the bottom of plastic tray.

August 27, 2025, AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle, WA is recalling approximately 18,000 bags (net wt. 2lbs) of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp because they may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby they may have become contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

The affected shrimp was sold at Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, and Pick ‘n Save in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, MS, NE, OH, SC, TN, VA, WI, WV between July 24, 2025 and August 11, 2025.

The recalled Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, net wt. 2lbs., is packaged in clear plastic bag and has a white label with green stripes on top of each bag and has the following codes:

UPC 011110626196, Lot code 10662 5139, Best Before 11/19/2027

UPC 011110626196, Lot code 10662 5140, Best Before 11/20/2027

The FDA is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (doing business as BMS Foods) of Indonesia. No illnesses have been reported to date. As noted in the FDA statement issued on 8/19/25: “At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. commerce.”

“FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection of Cs-137 by Customs & Border Protection (CBP), but from shipments that did not alert for Cs-137, to recommend that firms conduct a recall. In conjunction with other information, FDA determined that product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

Southwind Foods, LLC of Carson, California is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Frozen Shrimp, due to possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination.

The bagged, frozen shrimp product was distributed between July 17 – August 8, 2025, to retailers, distributors, and wholesalers in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Additional information is available at: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts