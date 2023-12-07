TGD Cuts, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of the specific fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Due to the expanded recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by TruFresh, on November 28, 2023, TGD Cuts, LLC is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in TGD Cuts, LLC fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.
This recall includes fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products containing cantaloupe listed in the table below with use-by dates of November 2, 2023, through November 24, 2023. Products were distributed to retail and food service locations in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina. No other products are affected.
There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with the fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.
Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.
Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.
If you are not sure if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.
|Item
|UPC
|Use By/Julian
Date Start
|Use By/Julian
Date End
|Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 50/2 oz.
|840219184845
|11/7/2023
|11/7/2023
|Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 2/5 lb.
|840219184449
|23300
|23314
|Cantaloupe Chunks 6/16oz.
|840219150345
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Cantaloupe Chunks 50/2 oz.
|840219186030
|11/2/2023
|11/21/2023
|Cantaloupe Chunks 4/2.5 lb.
|840219185231
|23296
|23314
|Cantaloupe Chunks 20 lb.
|840219170190
|23296
|23317
|Cantaloupe Chunks 3/30 oz.
|840219150338
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Cantaloupe Chunks 5 lb.
|840219134499
|23296
|23317
|Cantaloupe Chunks 2/5 lb.
|840219196701
|23296
|23317
|Cantaloupe Chunks 4/6 oz.
|840219198569
|11/3/2023
|11/24/2023
|Cantaloupe Chunks 6/9 oz.
|840219165196
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Cantaloupe Spears 6/16 oz.
|840219163697
|11/2/2023
|11/24/2023
|Cantaloupe Spears 100/2 oz.
|840219172088
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Cantaloupe Spears 50/2 oz.
|840219179452
|11/7/2023
|11/21/2023
|Cantaloupe Spears 50/4 oz.
|840219138756
|11/14/2023
|11/21/2023
|Fruit Tray 3/64 oz.
|840219166315
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/36 oz.
|840219175454
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/5 lb.
|840219195926
|23298
|23317
|Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/56 oz.
|840219171777
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Melon Loupe/Dew Chunks 50/2 oz.
|840219178080
|11/2/2023
|11/21/2023
|Melon Tri-Color Chunks 6/9 oz.
|840219192703
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit 20 lb.
|840219153148
|23296
|23317
|Mixed Fruit 5 lb.
|840219116273
|23296
|23317
|Mixed Fruit 2/5 lb.
|840219153247
|23296
|23317
|Mixed Fruit Aloha Bowl 3/48 oz.
|840219170299
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Burst 6/10 oz.
|840219168357
|11/2/2023
|11/24/2023
|Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/32 oz.
|840219109947
|11/23/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/6 oz.
|840219198606
|11/3/2023
|11/24/2023
|Mixed Fruit Chunks 1″ 20 lb.
|840219178912
|23297
|23317
|Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/16 oz.
|840219170480
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Chunks 3/30 oz.
|840219165219
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/9 oz.
|840219165196
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Cube 1/2″ – No Grape 20 lb.
|840219191096
|23300
|23313
|Mixed Fruit Luau Bowl 3/56 oz.
|840219171753
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Medley 4/16 oz.
|840219182445
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Medley 6/6 oz.
|840219124292
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 6/16 oz.
|840219109954
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 4/32 oz.
|840219109961
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Mixed Fruit Spears 6/16 oz.
|840219171579
|11/2/2023
|11/24/2023
|Mixed Fruit Tray 3/40 oz.
|840219175898
|11/2/2023
|11/23/2023
|Tropical Fruit Bowl 4/24 oz.
|840219193786
|11/2/2023
|11/24/2023
Link to “FDA Outbreak Advisory”.