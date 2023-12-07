TGD Cuts, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of the specific fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Due to the expanded recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by TruFresh, on November 28, 2023, TGD Cuts, LLC is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in TGD Cuts, LLC fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.

This recall includes fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products containing cantaloupe listed in the table below with use-by dates of November 2, 2023, through November 24, 2023. Products were distributed to retail and food service locations in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina. No other products are affected.

There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with the fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

If you are not sure if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.

Item UPC Use By/Julian

Date Start Use By/Julian

Date End Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 50/2 oz. 840219184845 11/7/2023 11/7/2023 Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 2/5 lb. 840219184449 23300 23314 Cantaloupe Chunks 6/16oz. 840219150345 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Cantaloupe Chunks 50/2 oz. 840219186030 11/2/2023 11/21/2023 Cantaloupe Chunks 4/2.5 lb. 840219185231 23296 23314 Cantaloupe Chunks 20 lb. 840219170190 23296 23317 Cantaloupe Chunks 3/30 oz. 840219150338 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Cantaloupe Chunks 5 lb. 840219134499 23296 23317 Cantaloupe Chunks 2/5 lb. 840219196701 23296 23317 Cantaloupe Chunks 4/6 oz. 840219198569 11/3/2023 11/24/2023 Cantaloupe Chunks 6/9 oz. 840219165196 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Cantaloupe Spears 6/16 oz. 840219163697 11/2/2023 11/24/2023 Cantaloupe Spears 100/2 oz. 840219172088 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Cantaloupe Spears 50/2 oz. 840219179452 11/7/2023 11/21/2023 Cantaloupe Spears 50/4 oz. 840219138756 11/14/2023 11/21/2023 Fruit Tray 3/64 oz. 840219166315 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/36 oz. 840219175454 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/5 lb. 840219195926 23298 23317 Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/56 oz. 840219171777 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Melon Loupe/Dew Chunks 50/2 oz. 840219178080 11/2/2023 11/21/2023 Melon Tri-Color Chunks 6/9 oz. 840219192703 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit 20 lb. 840219153148 23296 23317 Mixed Fruit 5 lb. 840219116273 23296 23317 Mixed Fruit 2/5 lb. 840219153247 23296 23317 Mixed Fruit Aloha Bowl 3/48 oz. 840219170299 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Burst 6/10 oz. 840219168357 11/2/2023 11/24/2023 Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/32 oz. 840219109947 11/23/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/6 oz. 840219198606 11/3/2023 11/24/2023 Mixed Fruit Chunks 1″ 20 lb. 840219178912 23297 23317 Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/16 oz. 840219170480 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Chunks 3/30 oz. 840219165219 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/9 oz. 840219165196 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Cube 1/2″ – No Grape 20 lb. 840219191096 23300 23313 Mixed Fruit Luau Bowl 3/56 oz. 840219171753 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Medley 4/16 oz. 840219182445 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Medley 6/6 oz. 840219124292 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 6/16 oz. 840219109954 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 4/32 oz. 840219109961 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Mixed Fruit Spears 6/16 oz. 840219171579 11/2/2023 11/24/2023 Mixed Fruit Tray 3/40 oz. 840219175898 11/2/2023 11/23/2023 Tropical Fruit Bowl 4/24 oz. 840219193786 11/2/2023 11/24/2023

