TGD Cuts, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall of the specific fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Due to the expanded recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by TruFresh, on November 28, 2023, TGD Cuts, LLC is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in TGD Cuts, LLC fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.

This recall includes fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell and tray products containing cantaloupe listed in the table below with use-by dates of November 2, 2023, through November 24, 2023. Products were distributed to retail and food service locations in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina and South Carolina. No other products are affected.

There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with the fruit cup, clamshell and tray products listed below.

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

If you are not sure if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.

Item UPC Use By/Julian
Date Start 		Use By/Julian
Date End 
Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 50/2 oz.84021918484511/7/202311/7/2023
Cantaloupe Chunks 1″ 2/5 lb.8402191844492330023314
Cantaloupe Chunks 6/16oz.84021915034511/2/202311/23/2023
Cantaloupe Chunks 50/2 oz.84021918603011/2/202311/21/2023
Cantaloupe Chunks 4/2.5 lb.8402191852312329623314
Cantaloupe Chunks 20 lb.8402191701902329623317
Cantaloupe Chunks 3/30 oz.84021915033811/2/202311/23/2023
Cantaloupe Chunks 5 lb.8402191344992329623317
Cantaloupe Chunks 2/5 lb.8402191967012329623317
Cantaloupe Chunks 4/6 oz.84021919856911/3/202311/24/2023
Cantaloupe Chunks 6/9 oz.84021916519611/2/202311/23/2023
Cantaloupe Spears 6/16 oz.84021916369711/2/202311/24/2023
Cantaloupe Spears 100/2 oz.84021917208811/2/202311/23/2023
Cantaloupe Spears 50/2 oz.84021917945211/7/202311/21/2023
Cantaloupe Spears 50/4 oz.84021913875611/14/202311/21/2023
Fruit Tray 3/64 oz.84021916631511/2/202311/23/2023
Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/36 oz.84021917545411/2/202311/23/2023
Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/5 lb.8402191959262329823317
Fruit Tray w/ Dip 3/56 oz.84021917177711/2/202311/23/2023
Melon Loupe/Dew Chunks 50/2 oz.84021917808011/2/202311/21/2023
Melon Tri-Color Chunks 6/9 oz.84021919270311/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit 20 lb.8402191531482329623317
Mixed Fruit 5 lb.8402191162732329623317
Mixed Fruit 2/5 lb.8402191532472329623317
Mixed Fruit Aloha Bowl 3/48 oz.84021917029911/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Burst 6/10 oz.84021916835711/2/202311/24/2023
Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/32 oz.84021910994711/23/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Chunk 4/6 oz.84021919860611/3/202311/24/2023
Mixed Fruit Chunks 1″ 20 lb.8402191789122329723317
Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/16 oz.84021917048011/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Chunks 3/30 oz.84021916521911/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Chunks 6/9 oz.84021916519611/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Cube 1/2″ – No Grape 20 lb.8402191910962330023313
Mixed Fruit Luau Bowl 3/56 oz.84021917175311/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Medley 4/16 oz.84021918244511/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Medley 6/6 oz.84021912429211/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 6/16 oz.84021910995411/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Melon Medley Chunk 4/32 oz.84021910996111/2/202311/23/2023
Mixed Fruit Spears 6/16 oz.84021917157911/2/202311/24/2023
Mixed Fruit Tray 3/40 oz.84021917589811/2/202311/23/2023
Tropical Fruit Bowl 4/24 oz.84021919378611/2/202311/24/2023

Link to “FDA Outbreak Advisory”.