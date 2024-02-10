As a consequence of a recall initiated by a cheese supplier, Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc., Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling two salad kits with condiment packs that contain the recalled cheese, which may pose a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad kits being recalled were available for purchase at retail grocery stores in AL, CA, FL, GA, ID, UT and WA in limited quantities. The kits being recalled are Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit and Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit with Use-By Dates ranging from January 6 through February 20, 2024, and include condiment packs with Use-By Dates ranging from February 28 through April 4, 2024.

No other Fresh Express salads or salad kits or condiment packs containing cheese are included in this recall. The safety of Fresh Express lettuces and leafy greens are not a factor in this recall and no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products. Fresh Express is taking this action upon learning that two salad kits contained condiment packs with cheese toppings that are affected by a recall issued by Rizo-Lopez Foods, Inc.

Fresh Express has notified retailers to remove the recalled kits from store shelves and all inventories.

Consumers who may have the recalled salad kits should discard them immediately and not eat them. Consumers who may have kept the condiment packs from the recalled salad kits for possible later use should also discard them immediately and not consume the contents. Refunds are also available at point of sale.

Specific identifying details for the recalled products are listed in the chart below and can be found on the salad bag packaging label or on the condiment pack.

Fresh Express Recalled Salad Kits February 8, 2024

Name of

Product Ounces UPC Package

Code Package Use-By

Dates Condiment Pack

Use-by Dates US Distribution

States Marketside Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 10.3 681131305129 G364

G002 1/14/2024

1/17/2024 3/3/2024 AL, FL, GA Fresh Express Salsa! Ensalada Salad Kit 12.1 071279309026 S353 to S363

S002 to S033 1/6/2024 to 1/18/2024

1/21/2024 to 2/20/2024 2/28/2024 to 4/4/2024 CA, ID, UT, WA

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The select meals and kits contain a recalled cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-Lopez Foods. Rizo-López Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits and meals were available for purchase at the following banner stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru

Dates Store Banners States READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS 27131600000 24 OZ; 22 OZ (SHAW’S ONLY) All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw’s, Star Market AK, AR, CA, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS MEAL 27179600000 9 OZ; 10 OZ (SHAWS/ SOUTHWEST ONLY) All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons AR, AZ, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY CHICKEN MINI STREET TACO MEAL KIT 21192500000 22 OZ All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway AK, ID, WA CHICKEN ASADA STREET TACO MEAL 29939300000 16 OZ All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons AK, CA, ID, WA READY MEALS ASADA STREET TACO MEAL 29939100000 22 OZ All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024 Shaw’s, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions AZ, CA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, TX, UT, VT

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling from the market a limited number of Dole-branded and private label salad kits described below, which were processed on the same line as a cheese that has been recalled by the manufacturer, Rizo-Lopez Foods, for the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. (https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/rizo-lopez-foods-inc-voluntarily-recallsdairy-products-because-possible-health-risk)

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall notification is being issued due to the potential for cross-contamination of cheese contained in certain masterpacks by cheese potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes from our packaged cheese supplier. At this time, we are unaware of any specific illnesses associated with our products. or by other purchasers of their recalled cheese.

A listing of products subject to this recall is set forth below and includes Dole, President’s Choice, and Marketside brands. The product lot codes are located in the upper-right-hand corner of the package. Consumers who still have any of these products in their refrigerators or freezers are urged not to consume the product and to discard it immediately.

Recalled salad items were distributed in the states of AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NV, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, UT, VA, WA and WI. Additionally, these salads were distributed in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

No other Dole products are part of these voluntary recalls.

Dole retailers have been advised to check store shelves and warehouse inventories to confirm that no recalled product is available for purchase by consumers.

Retailer and consumer questions about the voluntary recalls should be directed to the Dole Consumer Response Center at 800-356-3111, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 3:00pm Pacific Time.

Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials.

Brand Product Description UPC Lot Code Starting With BIUB Dole Chopped Kit Avocado Ranch 71430000915 W019- W036 02/03/2024-02/20/2024 N019-N036 02/03/2024-02/20/2024 Dole Chop Kit Avocado Ranch Chop Kit Ranch A L’Avocat 71430000922 W022- W036 2024 FE 06 – 2024 FE 20 Dole Premium Kit Southwest Salad 71430017012 W022- W036 02/04/2024-02/18/2024 N022- N036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 Dole Cajun Ranch Chopped Kit 71430002063 W029- W036 02/11/2024- 02/18/2024 N022- N036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 Dole Premium Kit Endless Summer 71430010730 W022- W036 02/04/2024- 02/18/2024 N023- N036 02/05/2024-02/19/2024 Dole Supreme Kit Southwest Salad

Supreme Kit Salade Du Sud-Ouest 71430017111 W020- W036 2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 18 President’s Choice Southwest Salad Kit

Sud-Ouest Kit de Salade 60383023195 W034-W036 2024 FE 17 – 2024 FE 18 B018- B024 2024 FE 03 – 2024 FE 09 Marketside Chopped Salad Kit Bacon Ranch Crunch 681131305440 B020- B036 02/05/2024- 02/21/2024

Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad Kit made with ingredient packets containing cheese as part of the expanded recall from Rizo-López Foods, Inc. due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Taylor Fresh Foods has notified the retailer to remove the recalled kit from store shelves and all inventories. There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the Taylor Fresh Foods Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Salad kit.

The specific cheese item used in the product listed below is part of the expanded recallExternal Link Disclaimerthat Rizo-López Foods, Inc. conducted. Rizo-López Foods Inc. initiated a recall of dairy items under multiple brand names. As a result, Taylor Fresh Foods is voluntarily recalling the following product:

The below recalled product was sold at Walmart stores in AL, AR, CO, DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NY, OK, PA, SD, TN, TX, VA, WV, WY.

Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kit 12.76oz, with UPC 681131305440 – Code dates starting with “TFRS” and BEST If Used By dates on or before Feb 21, 2024. The product codes can be found in the upper right-hand corner.

Consumers who have the recalled salad kit should discard it immediately and not consume it. Refunds are also available at the location of purchase.

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kits containing recalled cheese that contains Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product is being recalled due to a sourced cheese ingredient having possible cross-contamination with recalled Cotija Cheese by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. with an active recall and outbreak investigation.

The recalled product, Marketside Bacon Ranch Crunch Chopped Salad Kits were distributed to a limited number of Walmart stores in California and Nevada and can be identified with listed details below. All affected products have been removed from store shelves and inventory.

No other salad kit brands produced by Braga Fresh containing cheese are included in this recall.

No illnesses have been reported to date associated with this recall.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it. The affected products can be identified by the following information:

Recalled Salad Kits February 9, 2024

Brand Product Product UPC Code Best if Used

By Dates Braga Fresh

Lot Code Store Sold

To US States

Distributed To Marketside 12.76oz

Bacon Ranch

Crunch

Chopped

Salad Kit 6 8113130544 0 Jan 20 2024

through

Feb 19 2024 Starting with

“BFFS” Walmart California

Nevada

Consumers: What Should You Do?

To locate the Best if Used by date: Find on top, right corner of plastic bag.

If you still have the product listed above with the Best if Used By date of FEB 19, 2024, or earlier dates, discard it.

Fresh & Ready Foods is voluntarily recalling four torta sandwiches that contain cotija cheese which were sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah. This voluntary recall is being initiated as a result of the Rizo-López Foods, Inc. recall of cotija cheese due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes and associated with an outbreak the FDA is currently investigating.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh & Ready Foods used this cheese to make the sandwiches listed below.

The recalled products were distributed between 01/21/2024 and 02/06/2024 and sold exclusively in locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Utah.

To date, no illnesses have been reported related to these specific products.

PRODUCT SIZE UPC NUMBER CONTAINER USE BY

DATES WHERE USE

BY DATE CAN

BE FOUND Fresh & Ready Ham Torta

Sandwich 9 oz 8290690707 Plastic Container 02/03/2024

to

02/22/2024 Bottom left of front label Fresh & Ready Chicken

Torta Sandwich 9 oz 8290690706 Plastic Container 02/03/2024

to

02/22/2024 Bottom left of front label Sprig & Sprout Ham Torta

Sandwich on Telera Roll 9 oz 8290690720 Plastic Container 01/27/2024

to

02/15/2024 Above UPC code on

back label Jack & Olive Ham Torta

Sandwich on Telera Roll 9 oz 8290690725 Plastic Container 01/27/2024

to

02/15/2024 Above UPC code on

back label

Trader Joe’s of Monrovia, CA is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The cotija cheese that was used to produce the products below was manufactured by Rizo-López Foods, Inc. On 2/5/2024, Rio- López Foods initiated a recall of dairy items, including cotija cheese, under multiple brand names. As a result, Trader Joe’s is recalling all codes of the products listed below that were manufactured with cotija cheese.

The recalled products were sold in Trader Joe’s stores nationwide.

Recalled products include all lots of the following products:

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)

Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)

Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

With the safety of its consumers being a top priority Ready Pac Foods, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of a limited number of cases of four salad kits as a result of the expanded recall by Rizo-López Foods of certain cheese products that may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Upon being notified of the expanded recall on February 7, 2024, Ready Pac conducted an investigation and determined that the following products may be impacted:

Product UPC Use by date States shipped 10.3 oz “Marketside Southwest

Chopped Kit” distributed by

Walmart 681131305129 12/27/2023 – 1/14/2024 AZ, CA, CO, CT,

DE, HI, MA, MD,

ME, MT, NH, NJ,

NM, NY, PA, RI,

SD, TX, VT, WY 9.8 oz “Marketside Bacon Ranch

Crunch Kit” distributed by

Walmart 681131305440 02/03//2024 – 2/19/2024 AZ, CA, CO, CT,

DE, HI, MA, MD,

ME, MT, NH, NJ,

NM, NY, PA, RI,

SD, TX, VT, WY 10.5 oz “Ready Pac Bistro Fresh

Mex Chopped Kit” distributed by

Winco 077745256108 1/18/2024 – 2/18/2024 AZ, CA 24 oz “Ready Pac Bistro Queso

Crunch Salad Kit” distributed by

Costco 077745256139 1/13/2024 – 2/18/2024 CA, NV, HI

The kits are sold in bags and the UPC and best by dates may be found on the front or the back of the package depending on which kit was purchased.

A total of 15,751 cases were manufactured between December 2023 through February 2024 by Ready Pac Foods and distributed to the retailers listed above.

Ready Pac has ceased all sale and distribution of the impacted products and any products in inventory will be removed and destroyed per FDA guidelines.

In response to a voluntary recall initiated by Rizo Lopez Foods, Inc. who produces and supplies cheese products, BrightFarms is voluntarily recalling its Southwest Chipotle salad kit with best-by-dates between 12/31/23 and 2/22/24 due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes in the Cotija Cheese, an ingredient found in the salad kit.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The affected cheese product is contained in a fully enclosed and sealed plastic “masterpack” placed inside the kit and contains a best-by-date through 3/27/24. The product comes in a clear, plastic container. Information about the “best by” date, UPC can be found at the bottom of the package. Pictures to assist customers in identifying the recalled products are found at the end of this announcement.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products should dispose of the “masterpack” containing the Cotija cheese or discard the full salad kit and present a photo of the product, receipt, or reference their loyalty card history at their place of purchase for a full refund. Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves.

The recalled products were distributed to retailers in the following states: Delaware, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington D.C.