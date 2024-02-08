Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., is voluntarily recalling certain cremas, everything sauces, cilantro cotija dressing, poblano Caesar dressing, cilantro dressing and one taco kit due to the risk of Listeria Monocytogenes in a cheese ingredient supplied by RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC.

The dressings and kits were distributed to retail outlets including Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s in the following states: CA, CT, FL, ID, IL, MD, MT, NJ, NV, OR, PA, SD, TX, UT, VA, and WA.

The dressings are sold in bottles; the taco kit is sold in a clear clamshell container with a printed cardboard band.

No consumer complaints have been reported to date.

Listeria Monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Table Product List (Photo: Business Wire)

Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack (Photo: Business Wire)

Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack Use By Date Location (Photo: Business Wire)

Don Pancho Everything Sauce Fiesta Trio Pack (Photo: Business Wire)

H-E-B Cilantro Cotija Dressing (Photo: Business Wire)

H-E-B Poblano Caesar Dressing (Photo: Business Wire)

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Dressing 12 oz (Photo: Business Wire)