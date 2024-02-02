The Quaker Oats Company today announced an expansion of the December 15, 2023, recall to include additional cereals, bars and snacks listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The products listed below are sold throughout the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them.

Consumers can scan the SmartLabel QR code on the product package to determine if it has been recalled. Click here for information on how to use SmartLabel.

This recall applies to the specific products listed below, in addition to the products announced on December 15, 2023. A combined list of recalled products is available on www.QuakerRecallUSA.comExternal Link Disclaimer.

