Rizo-López Foods and Fresh Creations Foods, along with the FDA, have issued a recall of all Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit Units due to the potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The select meals and kits include crema cup which contain a recalled cheese ingredient. Product was sold in Sprouts stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

The affected product lots of the following product:

Chicken Street Taco Meal Kit (UPC 205916414990; Best by Date 11/29/2023-3/4/2024)

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-López Foods.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.