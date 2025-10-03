Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled select store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of the products identified below. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The select store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, United and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723- 3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.
|Product Name
|UPC
|Size
|Sell Thru Dates
(if applicable,
Or Lot
Code/Est.
Number)
|Store Banners
|States
|READY MEALS
PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|27133000000
|LBS
|SEP 13 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Safeway
|CO, NE, NM,
SD, WY
|BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|29492100000
|LBS
|SEP 13 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Safeway
|CO, NE, NM,
SD, WY
|READY MEALS
PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|27133000000
|LBS
|SEP 8 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Pavilions,
Safeway, Vons
|AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT
|BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|29492100000
|LBS
|SEP 8 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Pavilions,
Safeway, Vons
|AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT
|READY MEALS
PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|27133000000
|LBS
|SEP 20 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Randalls, Tom
Thumb
|AR, LA, OK, TX
|BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|29492100000
|LBS
|SEP 20 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Albertsons,
Randalls, Tom
Thumb
|AR, LA, OK, TX
|BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|21649200000
|LBS
|SEP 11 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Safeway,
Andronico’s
Community
Markets,
Vons, Pak ‘N
Save
|CA, HI, NV
|GRILLED
CHICKEN &
BASIL PASTA
EXTRA LARGE
|21303500000
|LBS
|SEP 18 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway
|AK
|READY MEALS
BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE
SALAD
|29130800000
|LBS
|SEP 18 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway
|AK
|READY MEALS
SPINACH
BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|21142600000
|LBS
|SEP 16 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|United,
Amigos,
Market Street,
Albertsons
Market
|NM, TX
|READY MEALS
BASIL BOWTIE
PASTA SALAD
|21191300000
|LBS
|SEP 16 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|United,
Amigos,
Market Street,
Alberstons
Market
|NM, TX
|READYMEALS
SMOKED
MOZZARELLA WITH
HOT LINKS EXTRA
LARGE
|20000300000
|EA
|SEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Carrs-Safeway
Eagle, Safeway
|AK
|SMOKED
MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD KIT
|27187600000
|LBS
|SEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway
|AK
|READYMEALS
SMOKED
MOZZARELLA
PENNE PASTA
SALAD
|29129800000
|LBS
|SEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25
|Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway
|AK