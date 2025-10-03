Following a recall initiated by Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled select store-made deli items, supplied by Fresh Creative Foods, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated because these products contain a recalled bowtie pasta ingredient manufactured by Nate’s Fine Foods of Roseville, CA.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of the products identified below. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The select store-made deli items were available for purchase at the following stores: Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Market Street, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, United and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723- 3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Name UPC SizeSell Thru Dates
(if applicable,
Or Lot
Code/Est.
Number)		Store BannersStates
READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		27133000000LBSSEP 13 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons,
Safeway		CO, NE, NM, 
SD, WY
BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		29492100000LBSSEP 13 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons, 
Safeway		CO, NE, NM,
SD, WY
READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		27133000000LBSSEP 8 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons,
Pavilions, 
Safeway, Vons		AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT
BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		29492100000LBSSEP 8 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons,
Pavilions, 
Safeway, Vons		AZ, CA, NV,
NM, TX, UT
READY MEALS
PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		27133000000LBSSEP 20 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons,
Randalls, Tom 
Thumb		AR, LA, OK, TX
BASIL PESTO
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		29492100000LBSSEP 20 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Albertsons, 
Randalls, Tom 
Thumb		AR, LA, OK, TX
BASIL PESTO 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		21649200000LBSSEP 11 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Safeway,
Andronico’s 
Community 
Markets, 
Vons, Pak ‘N 
Save		CA, HI, NV
GRILLED 
CHICKEN & 
BASIL PASTA 
EXTRA LARGE		21303500000LBSSEP 18 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway		AK
READY MEALS
BASIL PESTO 
BOWTIE 
SALAD		29130800000LBSSEP 18 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway		AK
READY MEALS
SPINACH 
BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		21142600000LBSSEP 16 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		United,
Amigos, 
Market Street,
Albertsons 
Market		NM, TX
READY MEALS
BASIL BOWTIE 
PASTA SALAD		21191300000LBSSEP 16 25 Thru 
OCT 04 25		United,
Amigos, 
Market Street,
Alberstons
Market		NM, TX
READYMEALS
SMOKED
MOZZARELLA WITH
HOT LINKS EXTRA
LARGE		20000300000EASEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Carrs-Safeway
Eagle, Safeway		AK
SMOKED
MOZZARELLA
PENNE SALAD KIT		27187600000LBSSEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway		AK
READYMEALS
SMOKED
MOZZARELLA
PENNE PASTA
SALAD		29129800000LBSSEP 25 25 Thru
OCT 04 25		Carrs-Safeway,
Eagle, Safeway		AK

Original Press Release

FDA Outbreak Advisory