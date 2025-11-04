Supreme LLC. (dba Supreme Produce) is notifying customers of a voluntary recall initiated by its supplier, Moonlight Companies, Moonlight Companies on white and yellow flesh peaches, due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recall affects only the items listed below. Impacted products are no longer available for sale but, customer should look in their refrigerators.

The product is being recalled due to peaches purchased from our retailer have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger retail stores under the Supreme Produce brand within locations located in the following states: IL, CO, GA, WA, IN, MS, TN, AR, OR, MI.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers containing 14oz with the appearance of peach salsa. Retail packaged items:

Product Name Barcode UPC Best By Date Peach Salsa 85006540364 10/12/2025 to 10/29/2025

Labels Example*: see below

*Note: Address line will be specific to store of purchase.

The potential contamination was discovered by Moonlight Peaches who initiated their voluntary recall after they determined that the yellow and white flesh peaches have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled peaches were sold at retail stores nationwide between September 16, 2025, and October 29, 2025.

The peaches were either sold as individual pieces of fruit bearing PLU stickers or as multi-packs. This recall does not include packages or PLU stickers with the words “Washington” and/or “Organic.” There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme.