ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. of Bronx, NY is recalling ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder, because it potentially contaminated with elevated levels of lead. Short-term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely to be acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

ALB Flavor brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Massachusetts, between 12/15/2022 and 05/13/2024.

The product hasn’t been sold online.

The product is branded under the ALB FLAVOR name and is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams. It features a brown carton packaging with an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom.

On the back, you’ll find information about the product’s origin, a description, a QR code for recipes, the UPC 5304000333362, the Best Before date of 30/08/2025, and the Lot number LA02.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead.

The company has ceased the importing and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Customers who have purchased ALB FLAVOR Ground Cinnamon are urged to not consume the product