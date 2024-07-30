Cinnamom

American Spices, LLC. of Ozone Park, NY is recalling Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers located in the New York City area between 12/01/2023 and 05/15/2024.

The recalled product is SPICE CLASS BRAND Ground Cinnamon packed in 7oz and 11oz packing PET jars with expiration date: 12/2026.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7oz packing, because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.

Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between 01/01/2024 and 05/24/2024. This product was not sold online.

The product was packed in 7oz plastic bags of the Shahzada brand.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

