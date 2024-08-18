image_1_32

El Chilar HF, LLC on 03/06/2024 issued a recall of Lots # D-300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026, contained in 127 boxes (12 bags/box) of El Chilar “Cinnamon Ground” (1.25 oz bag), because it may contain traces of lead. Further investigation indicates that the issue could be caused by a potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

While lead can affect almost all body systems, its effects depend on the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) collected samples in February 2024 from Lot: E-054, EX 0225 and D-181, EX 0624 El Chilar Ground Cinnamon, which tested high in lead. These additional lots of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon have been added to the original recall.

The additional lots of El Chilar brand ground cinnamon, LOTS: E-054, EX 0225 and D-181, EX 0624 have been recalled from retail and wholesale outlets However, there is the possibility that consumers could have that product in stock at home. Consumers are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Parents, guardians, and caregivers of infants and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Consumers with questions may contact EL CHILAR HF, LLC at 407-880-6007, during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST)

The product was distributed by La Raza LLC, 8795 D’Arcy Rd, Forestville, MD 20747, which distributes to brick-and-mortar retail stores in the state of Maryland.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

